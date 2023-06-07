Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,426 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

