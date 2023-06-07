Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 2,022,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

