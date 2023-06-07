Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 20700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Covalon Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$44.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.25 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

