Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 93,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,525,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Medical Technology (CELZ)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.