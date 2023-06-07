Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 93,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,525,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Creative Medical Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

