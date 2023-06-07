Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 93,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,525,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

