Credit Suisse Group Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 450

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $788.89.

ASOS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,744. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

