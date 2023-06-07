Critical Contrast: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.66 -$879.17 million ($8.20) -4.20 Iris Energy $59.05 million 3.13 -$419.77 million N/A N/A

Iris Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -38.09% -765.97% -6.30% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RingCentral and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64 Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 102.42%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than RingCentral.

Summary

Iris Energy beats RingCentral on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

