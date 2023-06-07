Critical Review: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Competitors

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 698 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.88%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -72.61 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 6.90

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.74% -0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

