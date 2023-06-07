Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.17-11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.83-2.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $210,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.