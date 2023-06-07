CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Jeffrey P. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CubeSmart Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 1,670,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,361. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

