CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Jeffrey P. Foster Sells 15,000 Shares

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CubeSmart Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 1,670,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,361. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after buying an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
