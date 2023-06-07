CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.29% of CubeSmart worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 566,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.