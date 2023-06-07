Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 10.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 133,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 224,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $530.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

