Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Cummins stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.19. 503,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

