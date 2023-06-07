Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 45092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

