Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

loanDepot Price Performance

loanDepot stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 422,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 518,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 362,749 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

