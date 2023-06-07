Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $37.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 1,421,062 shares trading hands.
The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.
PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.92.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
