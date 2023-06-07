David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,315 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,315 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $70,076.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Up 3.2 %

FRPH stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

