DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $754,748.68 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

