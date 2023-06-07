Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89 billion-$90.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.98 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

