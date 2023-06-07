Deutsche Bank AG Buys 133,871 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,584 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of Adobe worth $836,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

