Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 264,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories worth $569,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.71. 1,902,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,050. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

