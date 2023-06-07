Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.61 Billion Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,148,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 669,747 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,608,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 306,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.