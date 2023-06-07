Deutsche Bank AG Has $656.41 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.76% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $656,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

AEM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,649. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.