Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 130,276 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $629,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. 1,725,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

