Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $780,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,839. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

