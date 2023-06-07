Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208,137 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.91% of Activision Blizzard worth $542,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

