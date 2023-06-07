Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,193,832 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193,832 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Chevron worth $1,294,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.87. 3,535,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

