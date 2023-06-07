Deutsche Bank AG Sells 226,993 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,993 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.67% of Gilead Sciences worth $719,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.84. 2,773,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,696. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

