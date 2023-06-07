Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Develop North Stock Performance
Shares of DVNO stock remained flat at GBX 81.50 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £21.94 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 0.15. Develop North has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 6.87.
About Develop North
