dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $3,004.84 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00332822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,444,972 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00909286 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,244.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

