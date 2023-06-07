Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 1,658,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,346,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $928.91 million, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

