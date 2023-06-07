Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 540,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,103. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.