Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $64.42

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.42, but opened at $67.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 659,381 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

