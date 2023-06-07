Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $51.01

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.01, but opened at $53.93. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 2,217 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $328.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Stories

