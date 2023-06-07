Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 4560311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,318,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $556.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

