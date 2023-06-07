Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.07. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. The business had revenue of C$12.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1851369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diversified Royalty

DIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Articles

