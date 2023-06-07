Dollar General Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $157.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $153.81 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 443,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

