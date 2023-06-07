Donald F. Coleman Sells 510 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 563,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

