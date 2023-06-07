Donald F. Coleman Sells 510 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $22,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,438,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 563,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
