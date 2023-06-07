Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.1 %
Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,339. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $714.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.
In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
