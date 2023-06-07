DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 6.4%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.80 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.58). 2,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 43,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

DP Eurasia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The firm has a market cap of £68.03 million, a PE ratio of 936.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.80.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

