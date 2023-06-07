DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.65

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 4907171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

DraftKings Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,919,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,342,584. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

