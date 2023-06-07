DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.10 ($33.44) and last traded at €31.14 ($33.48). 79,343 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.40 ($33.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($36.99) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.