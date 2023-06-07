Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stake Raised by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.20% of Dyadic International worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of DYAI remained flat at $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,103. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 251.43%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

