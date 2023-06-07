Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

NYSE:ECCC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

