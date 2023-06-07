eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
eBay Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 5,633,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,321. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.
Insider Transactions at eBay
In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
