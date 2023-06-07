eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 5,633,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,321. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

