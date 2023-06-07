eCash (XEC) Price Down 5.3% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $459.18 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,224.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00420150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00115689 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,408,135,923,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

