Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $178.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

