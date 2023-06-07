EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,142,891 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,142,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,269,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 6.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,665,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,594,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.26. 424,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

