EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,532,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,599,000. Brookfield makes up about 3.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,459. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

