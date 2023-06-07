EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829,570 shares during the period. Qualtrics International comprises 0.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Qualtrics International worth $72,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

XM remained flat at $18.08 on Wednesday. 591,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $366,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,702 shares of company stock worth $9,949,466 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

