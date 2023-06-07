EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,844,476 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Shares of BAM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 251,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,222. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

